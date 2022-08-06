This 6-in-1 charging station will keep all of your devices powered up

The Magstand Mini is a 6-in-1 charging station that allows you to charge up to four devices at once.

In today’s fast-paced world, we have a lot of devices we depend on for social and professional reasons. The Magstand Mini 6-in-1 Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp will keep all of your devices fully charged for the busy day ahead.

The Magstand Mini is a 6-in-1 charging station that allows you to charge up to four devices at once. It has three wireless charging spots and a USB port for any additional gadgets that need juice, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Bluetooth speaker. It uses Qi technology to wirelessly charge your iPhone (12 & 13), Apple Airpods, Apple Watch (Series 1-7), etc. Included is a MagSafe metal ring that will adapt to non-MagSafe phone cases or phones with Qi wireless charging functions. Simply place your devices on the magnetic stands, and let the station do the work.

What’s the best part about the Magstand charging hub you ask? You’ll never have to deal with a mess of cords ever again. This space-saving charging dock will keep your aesthetic clean and wire-free. If you keep the station by your night table, you’ll especially enjoy the lamp feature for those cozy, book nights in bed. It has two levels of brightness so you can adjust your desired ambiance accordingly.

Wireless charging makes everything easier. The Magstand is super easy to take with you, and great to bring for travel or to the workplace. With this chic charging station, all you have to do is grab it and go! Gone are the days of frantically gathering four separate chargers for all of your tech gear. This one-stop shop will keep your accessories fully powered up when you’re on the go.

Simultaneously charge multiple devices at once and never miss a beat. Your Airpods will be ready for the gym, your iPhone charged for navigation, and the iPad will be ready for a plane ride! No matter the situation, the MagStand has your charging needs fully covered.

Get the Magstand Mini 6-in-1 Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp for only $32.99 (originally $69), a savings of 52%!

