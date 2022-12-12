Stop snoring at the source with this innovative solution

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Getting a good night’s sleep is imperative to leading a healthy life. But it’s not always the easiest thing to do. Maybe you’re stressed, maybe you’re overtired, maybe you snore, or sleep with a snorer. Snoring is a supreme annoyance when you want to get better sleep, but it’s not without a solution.

Right now, you can get the innovative Snore Circle Smart Electronic Muscle Stimulator Pro for a specially reduced price, giving you the tools you need to stop the snoring in your life once and for all.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/WhtHZlV5IVI

Snore Circle is a smart device that utilizes EMA-TENS technology to stimulate nerves in your body that normalize your breathing patterns. It accurately monitors your breathing to detect snoring and sleep apnea and dispenses any of 30 different intensity levels to customize a treatment without disturbing your sleep. That way, you’ll fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer while relieving snoring, nasal congestion, and other sleep disorders.

With Snore Circle’s companion app, you’ll be able to understand your condition and track improvements in your sleep over time. Whether you’re offline or online, you’ll track your daily sleep patterns with just a few taps and record your progress with ease.

Snore Circle is easy and safe to use. Just place the medical-grade, hypoallergenic cloth conductive strip under your chin when sleeping. It’s lightweight enough to take with you anywhere so you can facilitate better sleep even when you’re traveling. And when you need a charge, just place the device on the magnetic charging base.

Find out why the Snore Circle Smart Electronic Muscle Stimulator Pro was backed by more than 1,000 people on Indiegogo. For a limited time, you can get it for a special price of just $69.99 — 45% off the $129 list price.

Prices subject to change.