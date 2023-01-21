Cook like a pro with this professional Wolfgang Puck cookware set

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to step up your home cooking game in 2023, you need the kitchen kit to make it happen - and disposable trays just won’t cut it if you’re looking to elevate your chef skills. If you’ve got a trusty cookware set on hand, you really can make anything: and this 9-piece stainless steel cookware set from world-famous chef Wolfgang Puck is one of the very best. Even better, right now you can grab an incredible discount on the full set. Usually $249, you can grab it now for just $189 — that’s a saving of more than $50.

Consider this your key to making healthy meals and chef-quality food from home this year - whether you want to improve your nutrition, host impressive dinner parties, or simply cut down on the amount of takeout, this is the perfect starting point. After all, they do say “a man is only as good as his tools”.

As cooking tools go, they don’t get much better than this. This premium cookware set, crafted from high-quality stainless steel, includes everything you need to prepare a wide variety of dishes with ease and precision. Whether you fancy yourself boiling pasta or searing steaks, this versatile set have you covered.

That’s because, with this bumper set, you’ll get nine different pots and pans for every occasion. That includes an 11″ deep sauté skillet, an 8″ small skillet, a 1 qt saucepan, a 6 qt stockpot, and a 3 qt saucepot - so you’ll have the perfect pan whether you’re cooking a meal for one, or the whole family.

Each pot comes with cool-touch handles, for easy use without any worry while cooking, and clear, tempered glass lids, so you can keep and a keen eye on your food while it’s cooking, without needing to remove the lid - keeping the steam and flavor beautifully sealed in. Plus, each pot is made with a useful non-stick Whitford Eterna coating, so your food won’t stick to the pan like with other lesser-quality cookware.

Get this Wolfgang Puck 9-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set on sale with 24% off now, for $189.99 (regular price $249).

