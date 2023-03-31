Not much time left! It's only $40 to get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Windows

It may not seem like much, but app subscription costs really start to add up when you have to pay a monthly fee for everything from your streaming services down to your favorite language-learning app. If you want to cut costs, consider switching one of your most important software packages to a lifetime subscription. Until April 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows on sale for just $39.97. No coupon needed.

No more recurring fees for Microsoft Office

Windows users can get unlimited access to the same suite of programs they know and love. This license comes with the full set of apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Punisher, Access, and Skype for Business. Whether you’re setting up your home office or keeping an eye open for deals that’ll help your student during finals week, this license has you covered.

The installation process is super simple, and one verified buyer lays it out in just a few steps: “Excellent purchase. The product key was available shortly after purchase. Applied key on the Microsoft website and attached to my Microsoft account.”

Once you have the programs downloaded, they’re yours for life. Write a book, organize your grocery budget in a spreadsheet, set up a pre-recorded presentation for work and share it with your team. Make quick, accessible printables and store information in your own database with Access. And you can even host secure online meetings with Skype for Business.

Get Microsoft Office on your computer for life

Prices subject to change.