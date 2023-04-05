At under $80, this 26-course bundle is a cybersecurity development master class

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

To say we live in a majority cyber-connected world is an understatement.

At the beginning of the year, an estimated five billion people around the globe counted among internet users. That number includes the many businesses – both large and small – that rely on the World Wide Web.

As those numbers continue to increase, so will threats and attempts by bad actors looking to steal and disseminate personal information.

Cybersecurity remains one of the most pressing and concerning issues for information technology. Its prevalence of cybersecurity has also created an even higher demand for those looking to explore the field.

Tap into cybersecurity today with The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle. This 26-course offering is only $79.99 (reg. $7,774).

Those well-versed in cybersecurity and newcomers interested in the field alike will benefit from this 408-hour battery of courses. More than 1,400 people are enrolled in this bundle’s courses.

Security platforms from Microsoft, Cisco, and CertNexus are covered in cornerstone courses.

For example, the four-star-rated Cisco CCNP Security SCOR course covers a wide range of topics about network security. By the end of the course, users will have a firm grasp of how to master the different security concepts such as threats, vulnerabilities, exploits, and mitigations.

The five-star-rated Mobile Security course equips cybersecurity professionals with the skills to analyze suspicious apps. Additionally, they’ll learn to define components of a mobile application, articulate real-world threats to mobile applications, and perform impersonation attacks, among other skills.

Ethical hacking is covered, as well. The Ethical Hacking course, rated 4.5 stars, offers a basic understanding of terminology, stages, classes, phases, and ethical hacking methodologies. Students will gain insight into how to identify and crack multiple types of passwords and effectively counter password attacks.

Each course is offered through iCollege, a trusted e-learning platform that businesses and individuals worldwide have used since 2003.

“The vast range of topics is covered in detail by industry experts. Very informative and very precise in their learning and methods of helping me grow within my career in the IT industry,” writes verified buyer Greg McGill.

Cyber threats, unfortunately, aren’t going away anytime soon. As more resources are being offered to fend them off, the demand for cybersecurity professionals will only become more prominent. Purchase this wide-ranging cybersecurity development bundle today for $79.99.

Prices subject to change.