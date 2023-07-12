Forget Prime Day! Get Windows 11 Pro, MS Office Pro, and 1TB cloud backup for life for $80.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: You won’t find this software bundle on Amazon! Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro plus get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro and 1TB of cloud backup all for just $79.97 (reg. $537) through July 14.

You can have a physical computer, but that doesn’t mean you have all the necessary add-ons to ensure it runs smoothly, efficiently, and effectively. That’s where this exclusive new productivity bundle comes in: Not only does it offer access to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows (think of all the major productivity software), but it also allows you to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro and get almost endless cloud storage space with Degoo premium.

All those software extras may sound pricey, but thanks to Deals4JAX Deal Days, it’s available for a jaw-dropping price. Running through July 14, this savings event is our answer to Prime Day, offering price drops on the hottest items of the summer, including The Ultimate Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows + Windows 11 Pro & Degoo Premium bundle. Typically valued at $537, it’s now on sale for $79.97, no coupons needed.

Here’s what makes each bundle item such a necessary get for your computer:

Windows 11 Pro

It prioritizes security and privacy with features like encryption and data protection

You can get remote desktop access from anywhere

You can create layouts that prioritize screen space

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows Lifetime License

You get access to an up-to-date version of productivity apps you need for work , including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access

Note: This isn’t Microsoft 365, but it includes the top features (and all for an ideal price)

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

An AI-based cloud storage service that automatically filters out your best photos for you

But don’t worry about mass uploads: You have 10TB of storage space! (Yes, that’s more storage space than you get with Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined)

Some things to keep in mind: Microsoft Office 2021 licenses require you to update your OS to Windows 10 or 11 (making this bundle even more useful!). It’s also a one-time purchase that can only be installed on one computer

Don’t let Deals4JAX Deal Days pass you by! Get this exclusive productivity bundle with Microsoft Office Pro 2021, Windows 11 Pro, and 1TB of cloud storage for $79.97 through July 14—a deal you won’t find at Prime Day.

Prices subject to change.