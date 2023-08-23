Get quick and easy pain relief with circulation therapy for under $160

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When your muscles or feet hurt, relief is quick and easy with Dr. Ho’s 5-Piece Circulation Promoter Therapy Set. It’s now on sale for only $159.99, a 27% discount on the regular price of $219!

Muscle pain is no fun, but some pain relief creams can be messy and smelly. And if your job requires you to stand all day, you know how important it is to get quick relief when your feet hurt. Now, you can have fast relief for both muscle and foot pain with circulation therapy.

The circulation promoter base is stable and has built-in electrodes for your feet, meaning you can easily and comfortably rest your feet and legs. This entire set is completely portable, so you don’t need any external power source. You also won’t need any conductive gels or creams. It’s all just quick and convenient pain relief!

DR. Ho’s Pain Therapy System powers the Circulation Promoter. Meanwhile, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) gently stimulates your nerve endings for pain relief via the soles of your feet. The Pain Therapy System also has a proprietary Auto-Modulating Pulse (AMP) that delivers more than 300 different simulations that vary in frequency, length, and pattern.

This therapy set also has Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), making your muscles contract and relax. Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the set comes with two large and four small gel pads that can be used on different body parts, such as your back, hips, shoulders, neck, knees, arms, and more. They can conveniently be reused up to 100 times, making it easy to get pain relief at home.

In addition to the circulation promoter base, TENS unit, and gel pads, the set includes a foot therapy pad, spray bottle, and lead wires. The entire set only weighs 5.5 pounds, so if you’re taking advantage of all the cheap flight deals available, you can even take it with you while traveling. You’ll really appreciate it after long days of sightseeing!

