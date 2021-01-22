Put an end to annoying robocalls and spam texts with RoboKiller, on sale now

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It never fails – at the least convenient time, your phone always rings.

You could go hours without receiving a phone call, but as soon as you step into the house with your hands full of groceries, your phone rings. You have no idea where it is but it’s somewhere close.

If it were any other day or time, you would just let the call go to voicemail, but you’re expecting an important call back from your doctor, so you frantically search for your phone before it goes to voicemail, only to find out that it’s an annoying robocall.

This happens to all of us, and even though the Senate approved a bill in 2019 to crack down on robocalls, they were still annoying us in 2020.

But have no fear, RoboKiller is here to block those annoying calls for good, and it’s available right now for only $49.99.

As seen on NBC, Engadget, Wired, Ars Technica, and News Tonight, RoboKiller is an app that is available for iOS or Android users, and it eliminates 99% of those pesky spam calls and texts that no one wants.

With the RoboKiller app, you get automatic protection from over 500 million known phone scams because their predictive call blocking algorithm recognizes and intercepts any incoming spam calls in seconds, making sure that your phone never rings and that your time isn’t wasted.

You can even select from a library of hundreds of hilarious Answer Bots to get revenge on your robocall and fight back against scammers.

Even more important, RoboKiller protects you from targeted neighbor spoofing spam calls too. Neighbor spoofing is when a bot tries to trick you by using a number that looks like it’s coming from someone you know by using a local area code or a familiar phone number.

RoboKiller will also protect your number so that it can’t be used for neighbor spoofing calls.

If you’re ready to put an end to spam calls and annoying interruptions from telemarketers, for a limited time you can get a 2-year subscription to RoboKiller for only $49 or a 3-year subscription for $69.99. If you’re not sure that you want to make that kind of a commitment, there is also a 1-year subscription available for only $29.99.

