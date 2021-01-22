Reduce your exposure to harmful surfaces up to 99% with this antimicrobial hand tool

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Before COVID-19 came into our lives, we never realized how much we relied on our hands and all the places that they touch that could potentially harm us and our loved ones.

Now, we think twice about pushing the buttons on the ATM or grabbing for the gas pump with our bare hands because we don’t want anything to do with the germs that may be lurking there.

If you’re looking to find ways to reduce your contact with germs, the CLEANKEY™ Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool, on sale for only $19.99, is the product for you.

As seen on the Today Show and CNN, the CleanKey by KeySmart is designed to make running errands safer by making it easy to open doors, press buttons, and pull levers while reducing our contact with contaminated surfaces by over 99%.

With the special design of the CleanKey, the key’s pointed edge can be used for touch screens and other similar surfaces, and the handy hook on the opposite side can help open doors.

The CleanKey is also easy to carry with you as you do your daily errands, and has a retractable carabiner so that you can attach it to your purse, keychain, or pants. It’s also easy to clean – just use steel wool or disinfectant wipes after every use.

The CleanKey is made with 62% copper content, making it inherently antimicrobial by killing or slowing down the spread of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, protozoans, and fungi. But, it’s important to note that the use of this key is not a substitute for standard infection control practices. Everyone should always continue to follow current infection control practices, including those practices related to cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces.

If you want to limit the number of surfaces that you’re touching and help stop the spread of dangerous germs, the CleanKey Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool is a good option, and currently, it’s a steal – on sale for a limited time for only $19.99.

Prices subject to change.