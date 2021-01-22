Upgrade your work from home setup with this nifty double monitor extension

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Perhaps one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2021 was to be more productive, but you’re not sure what that looks like or where to start. When you look at your desk, all you see is a mess of clutter that doesn’t exactly inspire you to take on new projects. The truth is that nothing amps up your productivity like working with two screens, but computer monitors are expensive and take up lots of space. Luckily, you don’t need a full desktop setup with these portable expansion options.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro

The DUEX Pro Portable Dual 1080 Monitor lets you enjoy dual-screen functionality anytime and anywhere. This 12.5-inch monitor provides flexible movement and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation, as well as the option for 180-degree presentation mode. This way, you can bring your “office” wherever your day may take you and boost your productivity by up to 50%.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor costs $249, but when you use the coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout, you can take $69 off this innovative device.

Mobile Pixels TRIO

If you’re looking for a three-screen setup, this model is an absolute must-have. Whether you’re a working professional, gamer, stock trader, entrepreneur, coder, or student on-the-go, this accessory makes it easy to add two screens to your setup, wherever you are. TRIO is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices via USB. The TRIO was successfully funded on Indiegogo at $1,452,559 because it’s just that good.

The Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Triple Screen Laptop Monitor (2 Screens) costs $500, but when you use the coupon code SCREEN285 at checkout, you can take $80 off. Not quite ready for that level of expansion? This easy-to-connect model is also available in a solo version.

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX

The TRIO MAX has been featured on Buzzfeed, Geeky Gadgets, WIRED, Boston Business Journal, and more because it transforms any laptop into a triple-screen PC in an instant. Simply plug the TRIO MAX into your 15″ to 15.6″ laptop, and watch as your productivity soars. To make it even easier, this fantastic model uses only one cable for one power and data, liberating you from all those pesky cords. You can also easily move from one workspace to another with the lighter, compact design and rotate the TRIO 180 degrees to a triangle for presentations.

The Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Triple Screen Laptop Monitor (2 Screens) costs $600, but when you use the coupon code SCREEN101 at checkout, you can take $153 off. You can also opt for the 1-screen model instead if you don’t need as much viewing area.