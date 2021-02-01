Obsessed with The Queen’s Gambit? Learn to play chess from professionals with this on-sale training

Work towards becoming a chess master with the help of this training.

If you’ve noticed chessboards flying off the shelves at local stores, they are most definitely not being discontinued, rather they are being bought up by people who have just finished watching one of the hottest shows on Netflix, The Queen’s Gambit.

If you’re among the millions of people who have already binge-watched it and now you have the fever to learn how to play chess, we tracked down the perfect course just for you.

The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players, now 92% off the regular price, is the perfect choice for you to learn and master the game of chess.

This amazing bundle includes 14 courses jam-packed with 262 lessons – and there’s no need to be overwhelmed with what you learn because you have access to the courses for life.

In the beginner-level courses of this bundle, you’ll learn how to go from knowing the basic rules of the game to becoming a competitive player with a clear understanding of strategy elements and tactical patterns.

With the intermediate courses, you’ll learn how to improve your decision-making while applying general principles and understanding when to break the rules if you want to be successful. You’ll also come out knowing pawn structures and how to use them to your advantage.

For the advanced player who already knows the fundamentals, you’ll be able to take your strategy to the next level by learning advanced elements, and yes, there’s even a lesson that includes spotting one of the hidden dangers of the Queen’s Gambit opening.

Each course in this bundle is taught by professional chess coaches such as FIDE Master Yuriy Krykun, Grandmaster Davorin Kuljasevic, and American Grandmaster Bryan Smith.

If you’re ready to become a master at chess and impress all of your family and friends, don’t wait. At 92% off The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Player is a great deal – and this offer for lifetime access for only $99 won’t be around long.

