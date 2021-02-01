This classic and elegant bracelet is one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, and it’s on sale now

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Giving a piece of jewelry to a person is a meaningful and practical way to tell someone that you care about them in a respectable and loving way.

The right piece of quality jewelry can be sentimental, powerful, and a significant stylish way to bring a woman’s unique strength and beauty to life.

The Empowered Bracelet by Maya J is a perfect example of that type of quality jewelry, and for only $24.99 for a limited time, it’s the perfect gift to give to the woman that inspires you this Valentine’s Day, or any other day of the year.

This classic and elegant bracelet with yellow gold plating is Oprah approved and was featured on the prestigious list of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

The beautiful Empowered Bracelet features the word GRATEFUL in 1/4″ x 1/4″ letter size and is meant to be worn and gifted to spread love, strength, and positivity to empower the strong woman in all of us.

This brass-plated bracelet features a lobster-claw clasp making it easy to put on, take off, and the petite letters are perfect for someone who wants to make a statement, but in a classy and elegant fashion.

The Empowered Bracelet also comes with a jewelry pouch so you can store it safely when it’s not on your wrist.

If you still need some convincing on whether to purchase this elegant bracelet for someone you love, maybe these wise words from Oprah will tell you all you need to know, " The words you see [above] are the ones I want my girls at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy to use to describe themselves. Now they can wear a delicate reminder right on their wrist.”

On sale now for 34% off of the regular price, the Empowered Bracelet by Maya J is a perfect and affordable gift at $24.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.