Stay on top of your fitness goals with this Fitbit, on sale today

The Fitbit Ionic has all of the features you need: GPS, heart rate monitor, water-resistant, and more.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s almost the second month of the New Year, and statistics show that, out of the 40% of Americans that make resolutions, only 10% of those people stick to them after the first month.

If you’re in the group of Americans that made a resolution to exercise more in 2021 but you find yourself falling short due to lack of motivation and results, the Fitbit Ionic might be just what you need to kick you back into the exercise groove.

The Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch, on sale now for 28% off the regular price, will give you everything you need and more to track your progress and stay on track.

Ad

The Fitbit Ionic is a feature-packed smartwatch that provides fitness guidance, health insights, music storage, and more. This sleek-looking timepiece offers both multi-sport functionality and traditional all-day activity tracking.

When you’re sweating bullets at the gym, the Fitbit will track specific workouts in modes like running, cycling, or lifting weights and grab real-time data feedback to provide you with post-workout summaries. You can even pay for a drink at the gym’s juice bar with the integrated NFC chip.

When you’re at home or at work the Fitbit Ionic will be monitoring your steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, hourly activity, and stationary time.

Headed to bed? Take the Fitbit Ionic with you and it will provide you with insights on your sleep activity, too.

Complementing all these amazing modes is the Ionic’s sophisticated array of sensors, including an optical heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, 3-axis accelerometer and altimeter, all working to provide you with the most accurate health data possible.

Ad

Tom’s Guide, part of Future US Inc, a leading digital publisher, has nothing but praise for the Fitbit Ionic stating, “With great battery life, sleep insights, mobile payments and a full slate of features coming with software updates, the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch almost has it all.”

Available in three different colors-blue gray/silver gray, slate blue/burnt orange and charcoal/grey, the Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch is just what you need to keep you on track and for only $179.99, you can’t afford to miss out.

Ad

Prices subject to change