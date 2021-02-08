Get cleaner air now with this NASA-inspired germ and odor eliminator

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Having a pet such as a dog or a cat is great. They give us unconditional love, companionship and pets are good for our mental health. In return, all they ask for is some good food, a warm place to sleep and belly rubs.

But pets also stink. Sometimes they pass gas, sometimes they roll in something gross outside and sometimes they miss the litterbox. In order to cover their smells, we spray an air freshener or light a candle and hope as time passes that the smell does too. The problem with using candles and air fresheners is that they only mask the pet odor and they don’t actually eliminate the smell or clean the air.

That’s where VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator, now 29% off the regular price, comes in.

Inspired by NASA’s use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station, VentiFresh Plus uses the same process to banish bad smells and reduce germs. That means that there are no filters like there are in traditional air purifiers, instead, the UV catalyst core with UVC upgrade inside VentiFresh Plus decomposes odor through natural photosynthesis and produces clean air as a result. This eco-friendly and chemical-free space technology will not only tackle litter box odors but will also tackle dangerous microbes that are lurking in the air.

What makes the VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator even better is its size. This device weighs only 2.47 ounces and is only 2 inches high which means you can easily move it from room to room or take it with you wherever you go.

There are no batteries either, all you have to do is plug the VentiFresh Plus device into any compatible USB power bank, choose quiet mode or turbo mode and it’ll work on making the air around you cleaner and fresher.

The VentriFresh Plus was over 388% funded on Indiegogo and consumers are raving about its quality, with Engadget saying, “A sure shot solution to make home environment odor-free.”

Don’t just wait around for the air to clear. The VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator is on sale now for only $58.99, which is 29% off the regular price of $84.

Prices subject to change