This sleek 3-in-1 fast wireless charging station can charge all your Apple devices

Keep all your devices charged at 100% with this wireless charging station.

For a lot of people, once they go Apple, they never go back. Last year definitely proved that even in the midst of a global pandemic, Apple can shine with new and loyal customers continuously purchasing their devices. If you’re one of the billion users that have an iPhone, most likely you have AirPods and/or an Apple Watch in your life too.

With having multiple devices comes multiple cords and adapters which can sometimes create a cluttered mess on your desk or kitchen counters. The answer to that mess is a wireless charging station which is gradually becoming more popular with Apple and Android users.

The OMNIA Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, on sale now for a limited time at 20% off, is one of the fastest wireless charging docks available at an affordable price.

This triple fast wireless charger is perfect for Apple users who want to charge all of their devices in one spot without the annoying cords.

With this ultra-cool wireless charging station, not only can you charge your latest iPhone but there is also a foldable arm for your Apple Watch and a designated spot for your AirPods case. There’s also a spiffy indicator light that will let you know when each of your devices is charged; Red: for Apple watch charging, Green: for AirPods charging, and Purple: for iPhone charging.

Don’t worry if Apple products aren’t your thing, The OMNIA Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station works with other compatible Qi devices too.

This wireless charging station also has a 24W fast wall charger with US/EU/UK travel plugs, and the charging dock offers 100% safe charging with protection against overcharging, overheating, and detecting foreign objects so you don’t have to worry about any accidents.

If you’re ready to ditch the cords and charge all your devices in one spot, grab The OMNIA Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, on sale now for only $109.95, which is 20% off the regular price.

