Want to start a podcast? It’s easier than you think with the help of these courses

Everywhere that you turn these days it seems like everyone and their best friend have a podcast.

Podcasts are all the rage and for good reason, because they are a great way to promote your brand, establish credibility, get your message out to the world and earn a nice income while talking about what you love. If you’ve been intrigued by the podcasting world but don’t know where to start, The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle, now 97% off, is perfect for you.

With this bundle, you get a total of 7 courses packed with 181 lessons. In the introduction course, you’ll learn all the basics of podcasting broken down into easy to follow modules. You’ll learn what equipment to get, what software to use, recording your show, show format, editing your podcasts, choosing music, legal issues, your hosting options, how to upload and submit your podcast to iTunes, and how to monetize and market your show.

If you’re struggling with what platform you need to use for your podcast, there’s a dedicated course for that too.

Bryan Guerra, the Founder of Invert Media and an expert in eCommerce, online marketing, and customer acquisition will guide you through how to use the Anchor platform. This platform is free to use and it will give you all the creation tools you need to start and scale your podcast right from home. It will even distribute your podcast to all the major podcasting platforms for you automatically.

Lastly, no podcast will succeed without a captivating story so the 5-star-rated Podcast Storytelling Masterclass course will show you how to leverage storytelling to captivate and engage your listeners. You’ll learn detailed techniques you can use to draw interesting stories from your podcast guests and help them better relate to your audience.

If you’re ready to have your voice heard and start earning an income by talking about what you love, don’t wait to snatch up The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle, now on sale for $29.99.

