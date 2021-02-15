Learn the foundations of financial accounting from a CPA with this $35 training

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Searching for someone to handle your personal or professional financial records is never an easy task. Instead of searching for an accountant to handle your finances and help file your income taxes, why not do it yourself?

The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle is a great place to start and at 97% off the regular price for a limited time, it’s hard to let this opportunity pass you by.

With this accounting bundle, you’ll get 8 courses instructed by CPA, Robert Steele. Mr. Steele is the real deal and besides being a practicing CPA, he’s also an accounting and business instructor, and a curriculum developer that has authored five books so you can be confident that he knows what he’s talking about.

Ad

You’ll start off by learning basic accounting concepts such as the importance of using adjusting entries worksheet, learning accounting terms, the double-entry accounting system, and recording transactions using both the accounting equation and debits and credits.

There’s also a course with 15 lectures that covers everything you need to know about inventory costs and cost flows, including what is included in the cost of inventory and how to account for inventory freight costs, inventory insurance costs, and discounts. In the popular, financial accounting and payroll course, you’ll learn about payroll legislation, laws that influence payroll, as well as calculating payroll taxes, and more.

Ad

This bundle has received rave reviews with one happy student saying, “It’s really been teaching me the exact ins and outs of accounting that I need to finally be certified. Great product!!!”

You’ll also receive a certification upon completion of each course in this bundle and you’ll have access to the courses for life. If you’re ready to get started, The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle is now on sale for only $34.99. That’s 97% off the regular price of $1,592.00.

Prices subject to change