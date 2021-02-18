Ditch the contract and enjoy wireless freedom with this discounted prepaid phone plan

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Two years is a long time. In fact, 2 years is 24 months and 17,520 hours. That seems like an eternity to be in a relationship with someone that puts a lot of restrictions on you, such as a cell phone provider with a long-term commitment. Cell phone contracts can be brutal and not only cost you a lot of money but also a lot of freedom.

If you’re looking to ditch long-term cell phone contracts and save money on your cell phone bills, Tello’s Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan is now 41% off and it’s worth checking out. For six months, this deeply discounted Tello wireless bundle includes unlimited talk and text plus 2GB/month with no contract and absolutely no fees for new Tello customers.

If you have family and friends that live outside of the country you’ll be happy to know that Tello offers coast-to-coast wireless coverage on a top nationwide GSM network. Minutes to Canada, China, and Mexico are included in all plans at the same rate as domestic calls, plus you get a free hotspot.

If your allotted data runs out, no need to worry, the unlimited 2G data will kick in so your service won’t be interrupted. After 6 months, if you loved the time that you had with Tello, you don’t have to say good-bye-you’ll have the option to upgrade or downgrade your plan as you see fit.

One verified purchaser of the Tello prepaid plan was very happy with their service and left this 5-star review saying, “Great deal!! I’ve been using Tello for my son’s phone for almost 6 months. Service has been great and Tello’s customer service is fantastic.”

If you’re ready to ditch your cell phone contract plan and start saving money today, Tello’s Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan is a great deal on sale now for only $49. That’s 41% off the regular price of $84, and works out to less than $9 a month.

