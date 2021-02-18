This smart ear wax remover lets you see inside your ear from your phone

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We use cotton swabs for a lot of things such as in our makeup routine, cleaning hard to reach areas in the house, applying spot treatments, and even cleaning our car. The one thing we are not supposed to use cotton swabs for is to clean the wax out of our ears.

In fact, over recent years, doctors have discovered that using cotton swabs in your ear actually pushes the wax further down in your canal instead of removing it. Generally, you don’t need to clean your ears because they do it on their own but sometimes you can get a buildup of wax that makes your ear feel uncomfortable.

That’s where The SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover, on sale now for 21% off the regular price, comes in handy. This revolutionary ear cleaning tool has EarPicks™, which is expertly designed to scoop out stubborn earwax gently. At any depth, without missing a spot. The SPADE comes with 4 different shapes of earpicks to fit your ear so if you have funky ear canals you can choose which one works better for you.

What’s even cooler with this ear wax remover is that you’re not going into your canal blind. The SPADE is a smart ear wax remover tool with a 3MPX camera that wirelessly streams a full view of the inside of your ear to your iPhone or Android device over Wi-FI. It also has 6 inner-mounted LEDs to give better lighting and temperature control that will keep it comfortable and safe when inside your ear. You’ll also get a 3-in-1 charger, dock, and storage base with the SPADE and it lasts up to 60 days with one full charge making it perfect for travel.

The SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover has been given a 4.7/5-star rating on Trustpilot and a 4.2/5 star rating on the App Store. If you’re ready for cleaner and healthier ears, grab the SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover, on sale now for only $99.

