This unique dermal tool cleanses, contours, and tightens, now 49% off

The skin on your face deserves so much more attention than a quick rinse and wash every now and then. Keeping your skin clean and hydrating it with oils and creams is a great first step, but to keep your skin tight and to see real results, incorporating some form of massage and contouring step can only help.

To make self-care as easy as possible, the LUCE dermal definer tool is a two-in-one facial toner device that also has a brush feature to help you get a deep clean when you wash your face. The dermal definer features one side with a brush and one side that’s smooth. When you turn it on, gentle vibrations help ensure you get a deep clean with the brush side, and when you flip it over, the smoother side is used to help treat wrinkles and other problem areas. It emits 7,000 micro-pulses per minute to remove dirt and impurities from the skin’s surface.

See everything it can add to your skincare routine in the video below:

It also features two roller balls that work into the skin to relax muscles, soothe facial strain, and help boost collagen. Simply roll the balls upwards on your cheeks, forehead, and neck area to tighten and sculpt the skin in one easy step. The dermal definer is for all skin types and ages. After a day of use, you can reveal younger-looking, smoother skin almost immediately. This kit includes a USB charging cable, authenticity card, carrying bag, and a one-year warranty.

Normally, the LUCE dermal definer tool sells for $120. But for a limited time, you can score 49% off and take it home for just $60.99.

