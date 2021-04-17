This Alexa- and Google Assistant-powered robot vacuum makes spring cleaning easier

Everyone knows the importance of disinfecting in today’s world. But before you get to disinfecting, surfaces need to be cleaned. Removing dirt is a vital task that needs to be completed before killing germs. Cleaning and disinfecting (there is a difference) are a priority everywhere and go hand-in-hand. Both of these steps add more time to our already busy days. Why not have your floors cleaned while you accomplish something else off your jampacked to-do list? The Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the ideal entry-level vacuum that will save you precious time.

Featuring 1,800Pa strong suction and a 2-hour runtime powered by a 2,600mAh Li-ion battery, your floors will get an extremely thorough cleaning with this mighty machine. The cleaning modes can be adjusted to auto, spot or zone settings to meet your specific needs. This vacuum boasts a triple-layer high-performance filter to keep particles contained, reducing allergens and protecting your family’s health. When the battery starts to run low, the D3 vacuum will dock and recharge when it needs to juice up. There is even an automatic carpet boost to increase suction when it climbs onto carpets.

Perhaps most impressively, the D3 Robot Vacuum is controlled with the Kyvol App and can be conveniently used with voice commands via either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can schedule cleaning times right through the app, knocking out one tedious chore you won’t even have to think about anymore, With the included boundary strips, you can set areas that you want this clever machine to avoid.

Whether hardwood or carpets, your floors will be spotless with the powerful Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Normally selling for $179, this convenient and efficient cleaning wizard is an amazing 22% off. That means you can suck up the savings for an unbelievable $139.99. The resulting time savings and peace of mind are priceless.

Prices subject to change.