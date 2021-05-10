Never miss your Amazon delivery while listening to music with these bone conduction headphones

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Noise cancellation is great, but it’s not for everyone or every scenario. There are times when it’s unsafe or impractical to entirely block out outside sound. Enter bone conduction headphones. While this might not be the most appealing name, the setup is unmatched in terms of functionality and comfort.

Bone conduction headphones rest around your ears, delivering optimal sound right to your ears without covering them up. This works by producing light vibrations against your upper cheekbone near your ear for audio-only you can hear.

On sale for just $34.99, Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones rest around your ears to let you enjoy high-quality audio for up to 6 hours per charge. These lightweight headphones pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device and come with a USB charging cable so that you can keep them powered up for daily on-the-go use. They’re splash and sweat-proof so you can use them even for more intense workouts.

This is perfect for when you want to be aware of your surroundings, like when you’re on a walk, jogging, grocery shopping or commuting. With this style of headphones, you won’t have to deal with irritation or discomfort from having headphones cupped around your ears or earbuds inside them, and you don’t have to worry about these falling out. In addition to their convenience, bone conduction headphones can be helpful for people who are hard-of-hearing as they don’t solely rely on the eardrum to deliver sound.

Rated over 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these headphones are trusted by consumers as a reliable alternative to traditional earbuds and headphones.

Out-of-ear audio provides a prime listening experience without irritating your ears or closing you off to the world around you. Dance to your favorite music and tune into podcasts with this new method of listening at 30% off with the Zulu Exero.

