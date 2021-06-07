Light up your life, charge your phone and listen to music with this LED smart lamp

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You might’ve just ordered your summer reading list off of Amazon or stocked up on books from your local bookstore. But before you dive into a summer of lounging and reading, you’ll want to have enough light to keep your eyes fresh when you’re reading in the wee hours of the night.

That’s right, whether you choose to read in the comfort of your air-conditioned home or outside on your fully decked-out patio, you need to have good lighting so you don’t strain your eyes. At least that’s what the eye doctor always told us when we were younger. If you’re in the need of a good reading light this summer, you may want to check out the LumiCharge LD: LED Lamp: Charging Dock & Speaker.

Ad

This isn’t your typical reading lamp. It doesn’t just light up your life, it’s a multifunctional lamp that doubles as a charging dock and also works as a Bluetooth speaker. As if that wasn’t enough to get your attention, this LED lamp has smart home integration. You can also control the light colors and brightness with the mobile app or use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant for a hands-free experience.

What makes this smart lamp even better is that it’s portable, so you use it for just about anything, whether it’s as a night light in your child’s room, a relaxation light in your bedroom when you need to take a quick little snooze, and of course, for a reading. To seal the deal, LumiCharge is even portable enough to take with you during travel, and with its swivel charging base, you don’t have to worry about packing a smartphone charger.

Ad

Given 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, The LumiCharge LD: LED Lamp: Charging Dock & Speaker is a great gift summer gift, and it’s on sale for only $54.99 for a limited time (normally $69). Grab one for yourself or for the bookworms in your life!

Prices subject to change