Learn valuable skills about HR with this $10 course bundle

If you’ve ever considered a career in human resources or are looking to get ahead in the field, there’s no time like the present to learn more and improve how you support employees.

The Professional HR & Administrative Management Bundle gives you the information and tools you need to start a career in HR or grow your knowledge base in the field. This bundle includes nine courses and 84 lessons on important Human Resources topics and relevant administrative skills.

Start with a course in HR management to understand what HR managers do and how you can step into that role. Explore the core aspects of HR with courses focusing on virtual interviewing, diversity and equality in the workplace, crisis communication, compliance and risk management. Dive into more specific topics including HR auditing and recruitment consultation to widen your skillset.

Working in HR can require administrative knowledge and capabilities. That’s why this bundle includes courses on minute taking and administrative management. Use these skills to improve your performance in an HR career or in any other field.

These Skill UP programs are designed to provide you with information in engaging, memorable ways so you can retain what you learn and apply it in the real world. The HR Management and Administrative Management courses are highlights in the bundle with averages of 4.8 and 5 out of 5-star reviews.

Human resource departments and professionals are the backbone of the workplace. Whether this course bundle is your introduction to the field, a refresher, a resume builder or a job performance booster, the information in it will guide you on your path in HR.

On sale for just $10, the Professional HR and Administrative Management Bundle lets you access the most pertinent information about HR for just over $1 per course. Start learning today to grow in your career or start a new one.

