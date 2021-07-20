Get more storage than Dropbox and Google Drive with this subscription bundle

This bundle is a great option that will give you plenty of storage space and security.

If you’re constantly getting alerts that you’re running out of storage space because you take so many adorable pictures and videos of your dog, you are not alone. In fact, in a study conducted by Rover.com, 29% of dog owners share more pictures online of their dog than of friends and family.

I mean, can you blame them? Dogs make the world a better place!

If you need to free up more storage for pup pictures, we’ve found the perfect storage and security bundle for you. The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle, now on sale for only $89.99, is a great option that will give you plenty of storage space and security.

Forget about deleting those precious videos that you took when you first brought Fluffy home just to free up space. Degoo gives you a massive 10 terabytes of storage, which is more than you’ll get with Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox combined.

With Degoo, your backups are kept up-to-date thanks to automatic file detection, and you can replicate backups as you perform them. To top it off, the program works on an unlimited number of devices. This means that you can back up your phone, tablet, and computer.

If you’re concerned about security, the next part of this bundle has you covered with a top-rated solution: KeepSolid VPN Unlimited.

This is rated PC Mag’s Top VPN and it provides you with the online privacy and security that you deserve, whether you’re using a private internet connection or public Wi-Fi. You can surf the web with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, and since there are no bandwidth limits, you can still enjoy full browsing speeds without worrying that your data is exposed.

This VPN works on five devices and updates are included with a lifetime subscription.

If you’re ready to stop worrying about the storage and security of your precious photos and data, don’t wait to grab The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle. It’s on sale now for only $89.99, which is a huge savings of 97% off the regular price, but only for a limited time.

