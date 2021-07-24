Optimize your packing with this roll-up travel bag

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As travel restrictions loosen up, summer vacationing has resumed. When preparing for your next adventure or weekend getaway, proper packing can make all the difference. By packing light and bringing all the right items, you can maximize your comfort, convenience, and style on any trip.

Enter the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag. This bag is a serious game-changer when it comes to packing. It takes the tried-and-true method of rolling up clothes to make them more compact in a bag that rolls everything up into a tight bundle. By rolling all the clothes together, this bag maximizes space with minimal labor.

The Rolo has two big clothing pockets that are ideal for pants and shirts and two smaller ones that fit socks and underwear. Hang this bag from a hook, car door, tree, or anywhere else to access your clothes and see them all at once. No more losing your socks at the bottom of your suitcase!

With the capacity for four days of clothing and its own carrying strap, the Rolo is ideal for a long weekend at the beach this summer or a fall camping trip in the mountains. Keep what you need right where you need it while saving space.

If you’re a minimalist traveler or aspire to be one, this bag is perfect for you. The Rolo is 15 times smaller than a rolling suitcase when empty so you can store it easily in your closet. And, if you’re more of a maximalist traveler, you can always pack the Rolo in your suitcase for more space to stock up on souvenirs and goodies.

With an average rating of over 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this bag can revamp your packing and travel experience. Usually priced at $49, the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag is on sale at 40% off for just $29.99. Start packing for your next adventure with this game-changing bag.

