Tackle pain with this relief exercise app on sale for 30% off

Pain is no joke. If you’re dealing with an injury or chronic pain, it can feel like it’s taking over your life. Pain management is a multi-pronged way to feel better in the short and long term. BodyGuide is an app that shows you how to tackle and reduce pain.

With BodyGuide, you can take pain relief into your own hands, building a customized rehab system in the app for your specific needs. For our Semi-Annual Sale, BodyGuide is on sale for a limited time at an extra 30% off. Use the code ANNUAL30 at checkout to get a lifetime subscription to this app for just $27.99.

To get started in the BodyGuide app, all you have to do is click the area of your body you’re having trouble with, answer some questions and get your own custom program within 2 minutes. From there, the app will provide you with exercise programs created by a team of qualified health professionals. Follow step-by-step video tutorials to start reducing your pain with no required equipment or hidden costs.

Invest in your wellbeing by working through BodyGuide’s custom programs. With five levels, you can relieve pain and gain tools to get through it in the future. As you use BodyGuide, you’ll improve your posture, flexibility and strength. Learn about self-massage, alignment and more to lessen your pain and be more resilient.

Averages of 5/5 stars on the App Store and 4.9/5 stars on the Google Play store show just how much users love BodyGuide. Download the app to see for yourself!

Take pain management into your own hands with a lifetime subscription to BodyGuide. Get unlimited access to this app at an additional 30% off when you use the code ANNUAL30 at checkout. For just $27.99, you can get on your way towards self-driven pain relief.

