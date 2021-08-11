Store all your files with this $30 cloud storage

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The sheer volume of files on your computer, phone and tablet can be overwhelming. And your hard drive can only hold so much. Organize, store and protect your files and data with pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage. This cloud storage solution is a reliable and easy-to-use option for all your files. Take advantage of 2TB of cloud storage and 2TB of download link traffic with pCloud’s Premium Plus package.

Easily sync, access and share all your digital materials while knowing that they’re safe. pCloud lets you view content of any size with a built-in video player. A 256-bit TLS/SSL connection will ensure that your private files and data stay safe and secure. Get download links with full stats and set both passwords and expiration dates for maximum security.

Ad

pCloud is versatile and uncomplicated. It’s compatible with Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, Google Drive and OneDrive so you can easily backup your files from any of these platforms. Quickly download and upload links and invite users to shared folders for easy collaboration. Sync to and from multiple devices to access your photos, videos, music, documents and any other files wherever you are.

With over 10,000,000 everyday users, pCloud is trusted by millions to keep files accessible to you and safe from outsiders. Cloudwards gave pCloud a 4.5 out of 5-star review and TechRepublic called it “the best cloud sync you’ve never heard of.”

If your computer is running out of space, or you’re just looking for a better storage system, pCloud is here for you. Get a 1-year subscription to pCloud Premium Plus for just $29.99. This best-on-web price has been reduced by 68%, bringing the price down from $68.

Ad

pCloud will save you time and money as you organize your files into a single, streamlined system. Don’t miss this chance to revamp your storage system.

Prices subject to change.