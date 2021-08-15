Learn Excel with this 12-course bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you put “Microsoft Excel” on your resume but don’t really know how to use it beyond a basic table, you’re far from alone. Back up your resume with hard skills and learn to use this valuable and versatile software with the 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle.

Study data visualization, analysis, formatting, formulas, and more with the 12 courses and 611 lessons in this bundle. Courses include information on advanced functions, financial modeling, PivotTables, formatting, productivity, Power Query, charts, graphs, and more.

Three courses go over data visualization, covering pro tips and advanced dashboards. Other Pro Tips courses highlight the fundamentals of the program: analytics tools, PivotTables, formulas, formatting, and productivity tools.

Dive into more advanced topics with courses dedicated to skills you can use in finance, business research, and more. If you’re looking to just dip a toe in or to become an Excel master, this bundle has the information and training you need.

These skills are invaluable for applying for jobs in a range of fields, excelling at your current job, and managing a small business. The lessons you learn in this bundle will stay with you in your current job and wherever you go next.

Instructors Jordan Goldmeier, Maven Analytics, and Bryan Hong share their expertise in easy-to-digest lessons that cover the most important and applicable uses of Excel. With averages of over 4.5/5 star reviews, these courses teach with intuitive and efficient styles.

Take advantage of the 42 hours of content in this bundle to learn the ins and outs of Microsoft Excel. The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle is on sale at $44.99, so you get each course for less than $4. Let this limited-time deal be your sign to make “Microsoft Excel” more than a line on your resume, but a concrete skill you can apply throughout your career.

