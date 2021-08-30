Update your streaming system with the SelectTV Streaming App

This app gives you 150 live channels to watch, exclusive entertainment libraries and over 500,000 TV shows and movies.

Over the past several decades, the ways we watch TV and movies have evolved dramatically. Blockbuster is closed, rabbit ear wires are a thing of the past and cable subscriptions are declining. Meanwhile, streaming services and platforms are increasing accessibility and convenience for viewers. Update your streaming system with 20% off the SelectTV Streaming app when you use the code STREAM20 at checkout.

As we sign up for more and more streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of what’s available to us. If you’ve ever struggled to find a particular movie in your streaming library or accidentally purchased something you could have watched for free, you’re not alone. Keep your streaming options open and easy to find with a lifetime subscription to the SelectTV Streaming App by FreeCast.

This app gives you 150 live channels to watch, exclusive entertainment libraries and over 500,000 TV shows and movies. Manage all your streaming services in this single location and find the best deals on pay-per-view movies with this all-in-one hub. Access Spanish channels, and local channels in available markets. Connect the app to your tablet, phone, smart tv or Chromecast to simplify your experience.

SelectTV searches, updates, and manages over 2 million video links every day, so you can spend less time searching and more time watching. Compare prices and find free content all in one place.

Featured in Mashable, Huffington Post, Forbes and more, FreeCast apps will change how you stream movies and TV.

Get this service with an additional 20% discount when you use the code STREAM20 at checkout. For a limited time, new users can download the SelectTV Streaming App for lifetime use with a one-time payment of $79.99. Organize your streaming system and expand your TV and movie library with this versatile streaming and media management system.

