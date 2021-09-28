Stay aware of your surroundings while listening to music with conduction headphones

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Music, podcasts, and audiobooks can make workouts, chores, and life in general less grueling and more fun. But when you’re out and about, you also need to be aware of your surroundings. Stay alert and bring your favorite audio with you wherever you go with Exobone Open-Ear Conduction Headphones.

Unlike traditional headphones and earbuds, these open-ear headphones rest outside your ears, playing audio directly through your ear canal. Two speakers play music with premium quality so you can enjoy a variety of audio.

These lightweight headphones deliver maximum comfort, without digging into your ears. Pair them with any Bluetooth-enabled device for maximum convenience and ease. A stylish design and subtle matte-grey color will match any outfit. Listen to your favorite workout playlist, albums, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. Enjoy top-notch quality without fully blocking out the outside world.

Take Exobone Open-Ear Conduction Headphones with you running, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, biking, rollerblading, you name it. Use them while you’re cooking dinner, cleaning the house, or running errands, keeping alert and aware of your surroundings while you’re at it. Since they’re wireless, you can easily do any activity without them getting in your way.

These headphones have been featured on 9to5Mac, Digital Trends, Mashable, Android Authority, Gizmodo, XDA Developers, and more. They’re recommended by The Wired Runner, who wrote that they “offer superior sound quality in a lightweight design perfect for runners … these headphones have much higher sound quality than other similar headphones.” A review by The Gadgeteer notes that they “provide a well-balanced sound, and because of their design are very likely much better for preserving your hearing.”

Bone conduction earphones can enhance any activity without sacrificing your safety. Rock out to music as you exercise, work, or carry out everyday tasks. Get a pair of Exobone Open-Ear Conduction Headphones for 50% off for just $76.99.

