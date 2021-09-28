This 4K wide-angle camera drone is on sale for 50% off

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Remember when you were a kid and you used to fly your remote-control airplane around in the spring and summer? Those were the days! You can relive those days but with something a bit more high-tech that has impressive features and more advanced capabilities than a remote-controlled airplane.

The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone is the ticket if you want to fly something high with a long-distance range while taking quality photos and videos. And right now it’s on sale for 50% off.

Let’s talk about the camera first. It has a 4K wide-angle camera with a 90-degree adjustment and its back camera has a 720p camera so you can capture bigger scenes. It possesses an undistorted lens plus has an altitude-hold mode function that stabilizes its flight, allowing you to take impressive photo after impressive photo (or video!).

When you download the companion mobile app, you’ll be able to view real-time images so you don’t miss out on any in the sky! You can also view real-time images with the app.

Other great features of the Ninja Dragon PRO are its headless mode. When set in this mode, you don’t have to adjust the position of the drone before flying. It will return to its original point with one click, no matter where it was flying. The one-key automatic return function enables the drone to automatically find its way back to you — clever and convenient!

This drone also has four channels for ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight, and 360 roll. And with its six-axis gyroscope, you’ll be guaranteed a smooth flight that’s easy to control. When unfolded, this aircraft measures approx. 10″ x 7″ and can fly for seven to nine minutes at once. Its long-distance range allows you to control it from a 260 to 300-foot distance.

If you’re ready to take your photography skills to the sky, you need this magnificent drone. It’s currently on sale for 50% off, costing you only $99.99 for a limited time only!

