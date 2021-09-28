This smart TV LED backlight is on sale for under $10

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

What’s your TV missing? Scratching your head trying to think of what it could need besides a pair of speakers and a good subwoofer? How about a backlight? If you’re wondering why you need a backlight for your LED TV or computer screen, we’re here to tell you why. Get ready to watch new movies and TV shows in a better way than ever!

The Smart TV LED Backlight is easy to use and extremely beneficial to your TV-watching experience. It’s designed to enhance the lighting around your TV and even reduce eyestrain so you can enjoy the picture more. This one also comes with a highly sensitive microphone located in the controller so you can sync bias lighting to your favorite shows and songs. Yup, something as simple as a TV light strip can do all of that.

The cool part is, you can control it with your voice. When you use Amazon Alexa or Google Home, you can control the strip hands-free. The strip is equipped with RGB LED lights that come in 16 million colors along with different brightness and saturation options to choose from. It even has eight custom scenes so you can select from night, read, meeting, leisure, and soft, colors, colorful, and gorgeous.

Just download the Gosund App to control the lighting whenever, wherever you want. You can also set a timer and schedule function that turns the lights on and off for you. Plus, it’s easy to install. All you have to do is adhere it to the back of your TV screen, connect the USB to your TV, and turn on the lights. The mood is set and your TV show or movie will be made a hundred times better than it would without a backlight.

You can get the Smart TV LED Backlight today while it’s on sale for just $9.99. It’s affordable, easy to use, and so worth it.

Prices subject to change.