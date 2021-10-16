Find out your dog’s breed mix and genetic history for only $59.99

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Our furry companions are more than just friends, they’re members of our family. Not all of the dogs that we adopt are pure breeds with lengthy genealogies, most of the time we barely know what they are! If you want to get a better understanding of your dog’s genetic history for health reasons or just curiosity, you should try The All-In-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for only $59.99. As a bonus, you’ll get the Sharon Bolt Dog Training Bundle included at no extra charge.

The All-In-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test is the top dog DNA at-home identification test out there today with the ease of use and detailed reporting that you are looking for in a DNA test. Just use the sterile applicator to swab the inside of your pup’s cheek for a DNA sample, then send the sample in for a detailed report that will be sent to you within two weeks!

Your dog DNA report will include everything that you need to know about your pet’s genetic makeup: DNA composition, breed mix, common genetic problems, and even personality traits! You’ll get not only a better understanding of your four-legged family but also know what to look out for as they get older.

With 4 out of 5 stars after nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon, the folks at DNA My Dog have a real winner with this kit. One 5-star review said: “When I got the report back, I was stunned. It was so spot-on! And there was a little hint of a breed that I’d never even heard of, but when I google it, I could totally see the influence. The report also includes characteristics of each breed identified, and so much of it was exactly like our sweet rescue girl!”

For only $59.99, get the Breed Identification Kit from DNA My Dog, and the Sharon Bolt Dog Training Bundle comes free! This deal won’t last long though so be sure to act fast!

