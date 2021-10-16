Never run out of power again with this wireless phone charger/battery pack combo

This power bank is designed by MagSafe to be used with iPhones to not only extend your battery life by 25% but also speed charging up to 50% faster.

Getting the latest in phones is an exciting adventure, but with better cameras, more storage, and bigger screens come more strain on your phone’s battery. Not only can you lose battery on a night out, but it also makes it dangerous if your power is out from a hurricane. If you’ve ever been running around looking for an outlet while your phone ticks down the last few percent, you’re going to want to get the upgrade that lets your phone stay on longer. Right now you can get the XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for only $39.99.

The XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is designed by MagSafe to be used with Apple iPhones to not only extend your battery life by 25% but also speed charging up to 50% faster. Apple-certified magnets securely hold on to the back of your iPhone and wirelessly charge your battery without needing to plug it in. The power bank charges from 0 – 80 in as little as thirty minutes, meaning you spend less time waiting for a charge and more time on the go.

Earning 4.6 out of 5 stars, this power bank has satisfied many MagSafe customers and provided them with a great battery for their phones. As user Nevin said in a review: “This is a great product. I got it for my wife. She’s always on the go, and seems to run low on battery by late afternoon...She said it’s actually really comfortable to use her phone even with the battery pack attached.”

Right now get the XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for 18% off, only $39.99. Or you can multiply your savings and get a two-pack for only $69.99, saving you $20! Act fast though, because this great deal is only available for a limited time.

