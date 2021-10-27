This ultrasonic cleaning device will clean anything

The Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner is the smallest sanitizing tool on the market and will instantly make your life easier.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Ever wish you had a portable washing machine? The Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner is the smallest sanitizing tool on the market and will instantly make your life easier.

This ultrasonic cleaner is the latest innovation in cleaning technology. It uses ultrasonic vibrations to disinfect, sterilize and thoroughly clean a variety of items. With 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second, this tool eliminates 99.9% of dirt and bacteria in just one wash. It’s extremely gentle with delicate items such as jewelry, eyeglasses, and trinkets. Eliminate contaminants in food, baby bottles, laundry, silverware, etc. If it can be immersed in water, you can clean it! The sanitation opportunities are endless!

Ad

Start by filling a sink or any container with water, then plug in the wall unit and place the Sonic Soak in the water. Add a detergent of your choosing (but not a necessity), press start, and let the cleaner work its magic! You’ll save time and water with this ultrasonic, eco-friendly cleaner. It can even reach areas in crevices on your items your washing machine can’t. This small (but mighty) gadget can wash your stuff in under 5 minutes—hello energy bill savings!

Live a sustainable lifestyle on the go, as the cleaner is only 4oz in weight & less than 5-inch in length. It comes with a protective carrying case that is perfect for travel. The Sonic Soak is made with medical-grade stainless steel, guaranteed to last a lifetime. This portable cleaning device will clean so quietly, you won’t hear a sound. Cleaning with sound waves is the way of the future and won’t disturb you in the process!

Ad

Grab The Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner for just $109.99 (originally$250), a savings of 56%! It’s like having a tiny washing machine in your pocket!

Prices subject to change.