6 great holiday gifts with pre-Black Friday savings for the active person on your list

There’s no better time than the present to start your holiday shopping These days you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving for deals to hit the stores, instead, you can ditch the crowds and shipping delays and start your holiday shopping before you carve the turkey. If your holiday shopping list includes someone that loves to play sports, work out, or hit the trails in the great outdoors, we’ve tracked down some great gifts that they’re sure to love and put to good use.

The best part is that these rugged gifts are a part of a limited-time pre-Black Friday sale. Just use coupon code SAVE15NOV at check out!

The Sport Force Hydration Backpack for $21.24 (reg. $80) with code SAVE15NOV

Perfect for the hiker in your life, this hydration backpack lets you tote around 2 liters of water inside a single, durable pack that weighs less than a pound. Easily sip through the built-in nozzle and use the storage pockets to take along your other outdoor essentials wherever your travels take you.

The ACE Rangefinder by Pinned Golf for $169.99 (reg. $299) with code SAVE15NOV

Everyone knows a golfer and this rangefinder is the perfect gift for them. The Ace golf rangefinder is an unbeatable combination of quality and price. Engineered with advanced technology, tour-level accuracy, and a USB charging port, the Ace is a one-of-a-kind golf rangefinder. The Ace can go for 50+ rounds when charged once for 45 minutes.

The xFyro Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds for $212.50 (reg. $250) with code SAVE15NOW

The xFyro Active Noise Cancelling Pro Earbuds are a great gift for the workout buff friend. These earbuds utilize AI-powered active noise canceling not just to block out ambient noise but to optimize your listening experience. With its graphene-powered drivers, 100-hour battery life, and custom engineered ergonomic fit, the ANC Pro is the upgrade your friend’s ears have been waiting for.

The 9′' Golf Stand Bag Club 8 Way Divider Carry Organizer Pockets Storage Black New for $118.99 (reg. $199) with code SAVE15NOV

This brand-new golf stand bag is perfect for walking golfers. The bag is extremely lightweight and easy to carry while you’re walking. It comes equipped with a durable stand that has angled feet and a stand lock strap. The 7 pockets offer plenty of storage pockets and convenient features making organization easy while the double strap provides extra comfort.

The El Tigre II Bicycle for $296.65 (reg. $499) with code SAVE15NOV

This bike is a great gift for your family member or friend that likes to commute to the office. This fast, stylish, and lightweight bicycle is tailored for speed and efficiency. This model is Solé's quickest and most responsive in terms of handling the ride. With a messenger-style riser handlebar and a narrow grip stance, you’ll ride naturally with an aggressive body position.

The Hiker Medic MedPack (2-Pack) for $36.54 (reg. $50) with code SAVE15NOV

Keep your outdoorsy friends safe with The Hiker Medic MedPack. This all-in-one first-aid solution has everything you need to handle the most common hiking injuries, no matter how small or large. It’s everything you need and nothing you don’t. The Hiker Medic MedPack was created to make first aid as straightforward to use as possible.

Prices subject to change