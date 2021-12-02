This portable mini projector makes everything more fun and it’s on sale today

If you're looking for a small projector that you can easily take with you, The Portable HD Mini Projector is a great option.

It used to be that projectors were big bulky machines that you had to roll from room to room on a cart because they were too heavy to carry. Once you had it in the destination spot, then you had to get it hooked up and working. Basically, getting the projector out of storage and working was a big ordeal that took a lot of thought and energy.

Thankfully, projectors have come a long way, and not only are they easier to set up but they’re also super easy to transport, some even being small enough to fit in your backpack!

If you're looking for a small projector that you can easily take with you, The Portable HD Mini Projector is a great option

This Portable HD Mini Projector might be small but it definitely is still mighty. It’s equipped with a maximum of 1080P Full HD resolution that provides crystal clear images for a better viewing experience. Its high-quality lens creates a vivid color that is bright and easy to see yet soft and safe for the eyes. It has an adjustable image size of 20″ to 80″ with 320x240 native resolution. The high-performance LED light has a long service time that reaches up to 20,000 hours.

Since it has multiple ports, the possibilities are endless with this mini projector. It can be connected to an HDMI, USB, Audio, AV, TV, laptop, phone, tablet, U-disk, DVD, game console, and a whole lot more. The compact design makes it easy to take with you on trips or to move from room to room and you don’t have to worry about clearing a whole closest to store it when you’re not using it.

This Portable HD Mini Projector normally sells for $149

