Learn a new language at your own pace with the MosaLingua bundle, on sale for $100

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Language is key to culture, communication and understanding each other. Prepare for your next trip, add a skill to your resume and gain the knowledge you need to get to know the people around you by learning a new language. If you snoozed your way through high school Spanish class or never got a chance to learn a language, it’s not too late. With a lifetime subscription to the MosaLingua Web Language Learning Fluency Bundle, you can start immersing yourself in a language to learn how to actually speak it in the real world.

Learning a new language opens you up to the diversity of perspectives and experiences the world has to offer. With MosaLingua, you can choose from languages including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, and Russian to learn to converse with family, friends, neighbors, business contacts, and people you meet while traveling.

Ad

Study at your own pace, starting with the most important vocabulary and grammar. Find the study methods that work best for you with options to use hands-free mode to learn while you’re doing chores or on the go and tools to create personalized flashcards. Get started memorizing vocabulary with just 10 minutes a day. Immerse yourself in the addictive story: “MosaSeries: The Man with No Name” to keep you engaged while improving your listening skills, vocab, and grammar.

This all-in-one learning platform works on your mobile device or computer and gives you access to several popular language courses. Once you make progress, you’ll get a language aptitude certificate that you can use to show proof of your hard work.

With over 10 million users worldwide and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on iTunes and the Google Play store from over 100,000 reviews, this bundle is widely recognized to be an effective and intuitive tool for learning a new language.

Ad

For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to the MosaLingua Web Language Learning Fluency Bundle is on sale for just $99.99. Invest in this bundle to gain language skills you can confidently use out in the world.

Prices subject to change.