This 5-piece Japanese knife set is on sale for $85 in our Christmas Sale

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When it comes to improving both the quality of food you cook and your overall cooking experience, a great set of knives can make all the difference. Upgrade your dull, ineffective knives with the highly-reviewed Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set. When you shop this five-piece set in our Christmas Sale, you can get it for an extra 15% off with the code MERRY15.

Practice your knife skills on vegetables, meat, fruit, herbs, and more with these five knives. The set includes an 8-inch chef knife for all your essentials, a 7-inch cleaver for working with meat, a 7-inch Santoku knife with a thin blade and Granton edge to keep food from sticking to it, a 5-inch Santoku knife to easily chop vegetables and fruit, and a 3.5-inch paring knife for precision cutting. You’ll find that each knife serves a unique purpose in your kitchen arsenal.

Ad

Japanese knives are treasured for their quality craftsmanship and sharp blades. Seido knives have an acute angle of 15 degrees, compared to a 25-degree angle on traditional Western knives. This makes for a sharper cutting face which can give you more accuracy in your cuts. Made with high-carbon stainless steel, Seido knives are designed to be both sharp and durable.

Knives by Seido are a tried and true kitchen toolset with customers from all over raving about their quality and value. These knives have received an average of 5 out of 5 stars from 271 reviews with repeated mentions of their sharpness and beauty.

The Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set matches style, durability, precision, and affordability. Get the set for an extra 15% off the already-discounted price when you use the code MERRY15. That brings the price down to just $84.99, with each knife costing less than $20. Let this Seido set change how you prepare food now and for years to come.

Ad

Prices subject to change.