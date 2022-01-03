This ASL eLearning bundle is on sale for $20 in our New Year, New You sale

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

This New Year’s, make a resolution to learn a new language to better communicate with your deaf friends, neighbors, classmates, coworkers, and family members. The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle will teach you the essential skills to start using sign language conversationally and for business. It’s featured in our New Year, New You sale, discounted to just $20.

Join over 11,000 people who have enrolled in these courses to learn sign language from 13 courses and 590 lessons. This bundle covers the fundamentals of ASL including expressing emotions, using verbs, applying pronouns, fingerspelling names, and asking and answering yes or no questions. It will also show you how to build narratives, navigate business conversations, express emotions, and much more. Start with basics like the alphabet and numbers before moving to commonly used vocabulary. Then learn how to string things together in complete sentences and have real conversations.

Ad

ASL may be completely new to you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn it. With a little time, effort and guidance, you can start using ASL to sign with those around you. Let these 13 courses walk you through what you need to know at your own pace. Keep practicing and studying so you can learn this powerful and versatile language.

Taught by Intellezy Learning and Able Lingo, the courses in this bundle are designed to be intuitive and easy to follow so you can build up your ASL skills without getting lost or overwhelmed. Reviews of these courses average from 4.6 to 5.0 out of 5 stars and students love how much they can learn at such an affordable price.

Expand who you can communicate with and how with The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle. Let “learn ASL” be your New Year’s resolution to start 2022 with a mission. Get this entire bundle for just $20 in our New Year, New You sale.

Ad

Prices subject to change.