Stay warm on cool days with this graphene-infused heated jacket

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Yes, the Sunshine State is warm, but that doesn’t mean Floridians get to ditch jackets altogether. For chilly days and trips up north, a good warm jacket can make the difference between shivering and cozy comfort. This Gamma Jacket is optimally designed to keep you feeling like you’re on a sunny beach, even when you’re not.

Unlike traditional fleece, down, or leather jackets, this one uses high-tech fabric and heating tools. It’s made with graphene-infused fabric which is antibacterial, breathable, and gives you ideal thermoregulation. Graphene is extremely strong and smart, too, making it ideal for a durable and warm winter jacket.

Ad

When it’s especially cold, you can use the power bank-connected built-in heating system to warm up in just 10 seconds. The Graphene fabric will keep the heat in so you’ll stay warm even in snow, frost, or wind. When you wear this jacket in the heat, the fabric expels heat through its pores, so you can stay nice and cool.

This unisex jacket includes 10 pockets, making it ideal for travel, commuting, and outdoor activities. Store your essentials in the pockets and stash valuables in hidden ones. The jacket is also lightweight, water-resistant, and wind-resistant. Adjust drawstrings, the hood, and rain hem to adapt the jacket to wherever you are and whatever you’re doing. Wear it while jogging, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, or traversing a chilly city.

Designed to last, the Gamma Jacket is made of fabric that is both antimicrobial and anti-odor. It requires minimal washing, and when it does need to be cleaned, you can just throw it in the washing machine.

Ad

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this jacket is a versatile option for whatever the elements throw at you. Get the Gamma Graphene Infused Heated Jacket on sale for 50% off, bringing the price down to $249.99.

Prices subject to change.