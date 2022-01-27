You can cook a rotisserie chicken in this multi-function air fryer

This air fryer is made with commercial-grade materials so you can cook like a pro in the comfort of your own home.

Air fryers are so popular because they simplify complex cooking processes, creating delicious food with minimal effort. The ChefWave Magma 16qt. Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven will transform how you cook potatoes, vegetables, chicken, and much more.

All you need to do is press a few buttons to cook delicious meals, snacks, and desserts. The ChefWave Magma comes with eight presets to conveniently cook french fries, meat, fish, chicken, and more. Use the pie preset to bake pies with flaky, golden brown crusts.

Make rotisserie chicken and other rotated treats with the rotisserie spit rod. Preserve fruits, sliced veggies, and more with the dehydrator function. Use the included mesh basket to evenly crisp up vegetables and potato chips.

This fryer has a 16-quart capacity to cook in large quantities. Its made with commercial-grade materials and craftsmanship so you can cook like a pro in the comfort of your own home. The double-layered door and glass and stainless steel interior make this appliance stylishly functional.

Limit your consumption of saturated foods without cutting out treats like french fries or crispy chicken. This air fryer uses 80% less fat than traditional fryers so you can get the effect of fried food without dousing it in oil first.

With an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this air fryer is a tried and true way to cook crispy, healthy food without the hassle of traditional appliances. Use it to make weeknight dinners, heat up scrumptious snacks, and even cook for your next dinner party. This fryer is simultaneously sophisticated and effortless to use.

Enjoy a $30 discount to get the ChefWave Magma 16qt. Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven for just $149.99. See for yourself how this investment can be the most ubiquitous tool in your kitchen!

