Apply for 100 jobs at once and get hired with help from LazyApply

If you struggle with highlighting your strengths and impeccable skills, LazyApply can give you important tips on how to create a CV that stands out.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Finding a job these days is easier than it has ever been before. There’s a high demand for good quality employees and there’s a lot of people seeking a good employer. However, sometimes applying for a job can be a challenge especially when you’re applying for multiple jobs at a time. No one wants to fill out 20+ applications at a time!

That’s where the LazyApply Job Application app comes in and right now you can land a lifetime subscription for only $67. This creative app takes all the repetitiveness out of completing multiple applications at once and it does it for you with the single click of a button.

All you have to do is add your information once and it automates your information allowing you to apply for hundreds of jobs in just a matter of a few minutes. It also works nicely with platforms that you already use like LinkedIn and Indeed so you can save even more time.

Ad

If you struggle with highlighting your strengths and impeccable skills, there’s also a feature that will give you important tips on how to create a CV that stands out. You’ll also get a consultation call once a week to let you know how you’re doing and ways you can improve your application strategy if you haven’t landed any interviews yet.

Given a 4.5/5 star rating on the Chrome Web Store, job seekers are loving the ease of this application site. One satisfied job hunter left this positive review that reads, “Awesome product with great features. Getting emails from LinkedIn was never so easy, thank you team Lazyapply.”

If you’re ready to land the perfect job, don’t wait to take advantage of this special deal. Get a lifetime subscription to the LazyApply Job Application App for just $67. That’s a savings of 93% off the regular price of $999 but only for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change