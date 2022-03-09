Connect all your social media platforms easily with a lifetime subscription to Linkypage Pro

Linkypage makes it's easy for you to link to all your content in one place but it also makes it really easy for your followers to find it too.

Having a big online presence is important in the digital age that we’re living in especially if you want to reach the younger generation. It used to be that most businesses could get by with just a website but those days are long gone. Now you have to have a presence on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and every other platform imaginable.

If you’re a small business trying to run all of those sites, it’s not easy. Not only do they all work differently but they also have different purposes. And the worst part, most of them only allow you to have one single link in your bio which is totally not fair.

How are you supposed to get your Instagram followers to follow you on TikTok, click over to your most recent website post, shop your Amazon store, and subscribe to your newsletter? Most importantly, how can your audience find you if a social media platform disappears from cyberspace? Thankfully, the answer is easy, create a page that links to all of your social channels.

Linkypage does just that and right now you can grab a lifetime subscription to it for just $39.99. All you have to do is create and customize the design of your page and then add in your links. You can add in unlimited links so you don’t have to pick and choose and when you’re done, you can create your own branded short link and paste it on all of your social media bios, channels, and content!

The Linkypage software works on all browsers and can be used on unlimited devices.

Wait are you waiting for? Now is a great time to get your Linkypage set up and grab the Linkypage: Pro Lifetime Subscription for just $39.99. That’s a nice savings of 93% off the original price of $600.

