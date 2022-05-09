Give your legs and feet the natural relief they need with this full-leg massager

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you have a job that requires you to be on your feet most of the day, chances are that when you get home all you want to do is sit down and relax and take a load off your feet. It would be nice if you had your own luxury massage chair to chill out in. However, since most of us don’t have a massage chair in our home, the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment is the next best option.

This compression leg massager provides natural pain relief, rapid muscle recovery and relaxation all in one unit and right now you can grab one on sale for only $169.99.

If you’re looking to loosen up your muscles and repair the damage that your 9-to-5 job is doing to your legs and feet, this might be the solution for you. AIR-C + HEAT uses a revolutionary therapy technique that relieves pain, increases blood flow, and decreases inflammation called compression massage.

With over an impressive 2.1k ratings on Amazon, the AIR-C + HEAT Full Leg + Heat Treatment provides you with 3 heat levels to choose from to fit your healing level. You can also easily set the intensity level independently from the mode settings that include low, mid, and high.

You can experience natural pain relief, full-leg recovery, blood flow increase, stress relief, and relaxation on your calves, feet, knees, and thighs whenever you want, wherever you want.

One happy Amazon customer left this energetic review that reads, “I think this is a great device. I use it for my daily leg pain and it helps lessen or even get rid of the pain altogether.”

If you’re ready to relieve your aching knees and feet, don’t wait to grab this deal. Get the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment on sale for only $169.99. That’s a savings of 10% off the original price of $189 for a limited time.

