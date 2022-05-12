Become an expert in Microsoft 365 and more for under $60

Not only is this e-learning resource a comprehensive way to get better acquainted with Microsoft's most popular software, it serves as a study guide for 7 valuable MS certifications.

It was hard to find a major company whose employees weren’t using Microsoft in some way, and that was before a global health crisis made Teams such an integral part of our workday, and is continuing to be even now, since much of our work is still done remotely. These days, proficiency with the tools in Microsoft 365 is practically a job requirement. Luckily, there’s an easy way to bring yourself up to speed: The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365 & Teams Certification Training Bundle. Not only is this e-learning resource a comprehensive way to get under the hood with Microsoft’s most popular software, it serves as a study guide for 7 valuable MS certifications — and it’s all on sale for more than 95% off.

All 7 classes are taught by a diverse group of tech experts at iCollege. They’re the same educators who provide training for IT workers at Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley and beyond, and their classes can help you build your resume no matter what field you work in.

If you’re completely new to Microsoft, you can start with one of a couple intro courses. A class in Windows 10 alone contains more than 17 hours of training, and by the time you’re done you’ll be able to perform the basic duties of a desktop administrator — and be ready for the MD-100 exam. Subsequent courses allow you to customize and deploy Microsoft Teams for your company’s meetings, and there are several classes that take a deep dive into Microsoft 365. In all, you’ll get more than 120 hours of tutorials that get you ready for MS certification and a variety of new career options.

Right now, you can access all 7 courses in this MS Office training course bundle for $59, a discount of 97% off the total MSRP.

