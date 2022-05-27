Master the art of project management for under $30

This bundle includes nine courses that will teach you strategies, tools, tips, techniques, and practical applications that will help you master the art of project management.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

As long as a project runs smoothly, having a project manager at the helm may seem unnecessary. However, without a leader in charge, who will take responsibility when things go awry … when the budget is out of control, or deadlines are being missed, or miscommunications are happening between stakeholders? A knowledgeable project manager will have the wherewithal to get things back on track, and this Project Management Master Class Bundle will help you get there.

Some of what makes a good Project Manager are inherent qualities — being able to cope well with stress, being an efficient problem-solver, displaying strong leadership abilities, demonstrating excellent communication skills — but many of the day-to-day aspects of the job can be learned. This bundle includes nine courses that will teach you strategies, tools, tips, techniques, and practical applications that will help you master the art of project management. Normally valued at over $3,700, it is now available to you for only $29.99.

Ad

Project Managers are there to hold the team and the client together, to deal with the ups and downs, the issues and potential disasters. They ensure those deadlines are met and those budgets are adhered to. They recognize problems and put into motion the necessary steps to bring the project to a successful end. They are, essentially, the engine that keeps things running smoothly and the glue that holds everything together.

LinkedIn has listed Project Management as one of the top ten jobs with the most overall demand. Indeed.com states that the average base salary for a project manager is approximately $80K per year. Companies are now realizing the benefit of having a dedicated professional whose main job is to manage projects from start to finish.

Ad

For $29.99, or just over $3.00 a course, this bundle is definitely worth exploring. Even if you aren’t working in the field, the skills that you will learn will benefit you in your personal life as well. After all, aren’t most things we plan in life a “project?”

Prices subject to change.