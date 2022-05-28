Expand your business skills and celebrate more success with the help of this $25 bundle

This 6-course bundle is filled with 141 business lessons that will work effectively in most home or office settings.

Behind every successful business is a team of people that are skilled at what they do. They understand the business they’re in and they have strong skills that go way beyond sales, finances, and analytics. Strong business leaders also possess critical thinking, negotiating, communication, and leadership skills.

For some people, those important business skills are second-nature, but for others, they are skills that they’ve learned over the years. If you’re looking to up your business skills but don’t know where to start, check out The Business Skills You Need to Be Successful Bundle. This 6-course bundle is filled with 141 business lessons that will work effectively in most home or office settings, and right now it’s on sale for only $24.99.

You’ll learn how to become a successful negotiator even in the toughest situations and how to read body language when words are hard to come by. If public speaking leaves you, well, speechless in front of a crowd, there’s a helpful course dedicated to that too. It will provide you with tricks and techniques that you can use with your public speaking anxieties in person and during Zoom meetings.

If being productive is your weakness, you’ll love the productivity course that will give you the tools you need to stay on track and achieve your goals.

For those businesses that are working from home, there’s a course dedicated to connecting with people in your industry and an informative course that discusses how to manage your virtual team using the Trello project management system.

Each course in this bundle is instructed by the Career Development Company. They make sure that all their trainers are C-suite level and that all training is based solely on real-life experiences. Courses are kept very much “to the point”, which means that there are no fillers or “TV-like” lengthy introductions.

If you’re ready to take your business skills to the next level, don’t wait to take advantage of this bundle. Get The Business Skills You Need to Be Successful Bundle on sale for just $24.99.

