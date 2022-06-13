Under $50, this 2-piece grill set is the perfect last-minute gift for Father’s Day

In this grilling tool set, you'll get a shiny new spatula and tongs that are made out of restaurant-grade 430 stainless steel.

Father’s Day is creeping up fast and if you’re falling short with what to get the best dad in the world, we got you covered.

If your dad is a grilling ninja and loves to flip burgers and steaks he probably already has a stellar grill and all the fun grilling accessories but does he have some nifty grilling lights? Probably not because grilling lights are a hidden gem that most people, even your dad, don’t know about.

So if you think dad would love to take his outdoor grilling expertise to the next level, this 2 Piece Grill Light Gift Set on sale for under $50 is the ticket!

In this cool grilling tool set, you’ll get a shiny new spatula and tongs that are made out of restaurant-grade 430 stainless steel so no burger or steak will be a struggle for dad to flip. The 18″ long grilling tools also have LED lights built into the handle that mimics the afternoon sun so dad can clearly see if the steak is medium-rare or medium-well.

The bulb life in the lights has about 20,000 hours of working time so dad can grill as much as he wants during the day and at night.

They’re also dishwasher-safe so you don’t have to worry about scrubbing them by hand after a long night of grilling. When clean, the spatula has a handy hanging hole for easy storage and the tongs have a cool Gravity Lock so they won’t take up a lot of room.

If you’re stuck on a gift for dad, this 2 Piece Grill Light Gift Set on sale for under $50 is definitely a no-brainer.

Get the 2 Piece Grill Light Gift Set on sale through 6/19 for only $44.99. That’s a nice savings of 9% off the regular price of $49.

Prices subject to change.